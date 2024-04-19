Xponance Inc. Acquires 12,537 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 879,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

