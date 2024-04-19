Infosys Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
