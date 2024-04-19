Infosys Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.