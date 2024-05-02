United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $320.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.12. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $322.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

