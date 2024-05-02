Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,033,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

