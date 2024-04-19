Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Sells 8,769 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

