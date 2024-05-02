Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $179.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

