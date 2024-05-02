Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of BHP Group worth $1,359,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 746,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

