Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after buying an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.87. 39,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

