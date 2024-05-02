Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,325,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,242,000 after purchasing an additional 276,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

GILD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 1,037,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

