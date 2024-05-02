LGT Group Foundation Acquires 1,804 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $510.34. 136,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,988. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

