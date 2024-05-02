Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Magellan Aerospace stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.94. 2,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.67.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of C$223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.7047279 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

