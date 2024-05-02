IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in April

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.8 days.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM Financial stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.4167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 6.51%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
Read More
