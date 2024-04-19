Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 600,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Intel by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 475,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,357,781. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

