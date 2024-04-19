Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

