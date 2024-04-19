Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,524. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

