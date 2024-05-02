Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,443 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.