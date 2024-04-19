Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. 214,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

