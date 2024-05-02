Brokers Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $516.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.46 and a 200-day moving average of $422.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

