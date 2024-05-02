American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

