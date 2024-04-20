Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

