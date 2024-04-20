John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TYG stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.