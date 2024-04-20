MetisDAO Price Hits $63.19 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $355.82 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $63.19 or 0.00098861 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,631,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 62.61875002 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $23,266,019.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

