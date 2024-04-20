J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $68.71. 3,054,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

