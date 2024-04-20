J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FUMB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. 85,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,938. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

