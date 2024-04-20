J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $45,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.39. 1,499,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.