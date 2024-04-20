John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 179.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Waterstone Financial worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $230.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Waterstone Financial Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

