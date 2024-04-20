ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

QLD stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

