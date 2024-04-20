John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,836 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

