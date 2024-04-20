John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $124.72 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.