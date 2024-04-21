Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.