Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $39.58

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

