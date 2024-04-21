Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $5,407,530.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $631.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -177.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average of $553.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

