Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of PLNT opened at $58.68 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.