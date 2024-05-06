TD Securities Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.2 %

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.