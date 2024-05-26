Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $367,345.30 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18.

On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

SQ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Block by 194.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.