Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $308,187.84 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,642,033.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $2,720,223.22.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $3,183,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,749 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,933,436.52.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $3,768,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $3,059,221.32.

Samsara Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Samsara by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 640,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 20.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

