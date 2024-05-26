Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 566 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $383.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average is $309.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

