Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.5% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

