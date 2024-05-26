Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

SCI opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

