Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $529,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $15,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 288,651 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $5,193,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $4,091,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Report on PRIM

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.