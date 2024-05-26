Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.64.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

