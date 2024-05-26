Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.