GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.11.

GoodRx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in GoodRx by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

