Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 4.1 %

Taylor Wimpey Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.10. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.60 ($1.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 132,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £186,751.68 ($234,583.19). Insiders acquired a total of 132,658 shares of company stock worth $18,705,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

