Morgan Stanley Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

