IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Acquires A$339,000.00 in Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn Taylor purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$339,000.00 ($226,000.00).
IperionX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
About IperionX
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IperionX
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.