U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

