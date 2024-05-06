Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$71.21 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$71.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

