Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
