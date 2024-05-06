Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

