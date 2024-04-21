Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $135.44

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Stock Performance
NYSE XYL opened at $127.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.