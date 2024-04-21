Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $135.44

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $127.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

